Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Reduces Position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

ERJ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,157. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

