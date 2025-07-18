Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Raises Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 706,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 1.2%

ADM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 196,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,825. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

