Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 126,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 170,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

