iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Trimmed by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 545,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,914. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

