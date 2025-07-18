William Blair Has Positive Forecast for Nasdaq Q2 Earnings

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $424,285,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $241,614,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

