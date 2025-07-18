PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.75.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

PEP stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.