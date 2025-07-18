Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.00. 56,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

