Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000. Globus Medical makes up about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 145.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NYSE GMED traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.19. 53,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Company Overview

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

