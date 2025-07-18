Darden Wealth Group Inc Sells 105 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Darden Wealth Group Inc lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.82. 136,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,958. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.84.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.