Lipe & Dalton Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for 1.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,426 shares in the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 606.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:MOS traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,736. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.