Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 7,165 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.47.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

