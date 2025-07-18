Transce3nd LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after acquiring an additional 314,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,116,000 after acquiring an additional 177,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $178.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $180.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.