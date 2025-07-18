C WorldWide Group Holding A S Invests $1.66 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. 147,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,425. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $95.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

