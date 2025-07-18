Graypoint LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

