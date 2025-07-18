McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.80. The stock had a trading volume of 468,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,863. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.68. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $246.12 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.