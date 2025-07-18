Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 864,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 342,850 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.3% of Saturna Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $88,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

