Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $250,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $192.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $224.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

