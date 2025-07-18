Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 1,705 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $93,759,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,256. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

