Scotiabank Analysts Give Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) a $261.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $261.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:LNG traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.58. The company had a trading volume of 792,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,550. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.84. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.