Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Takes $5.55 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,000. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 3.0% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group owned 0.06% of Pan American Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 70,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 364,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.