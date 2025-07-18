Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 136,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $705.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $644.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

