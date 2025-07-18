Newmont FY2025 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.56. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $63.00 target price on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC set a $74.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,766,147. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

