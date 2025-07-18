Pecaut & CO. Decreases Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $316.26 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.68.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

