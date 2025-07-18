Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. 3,250,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,500. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

