Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,534 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $240,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of XOM opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

