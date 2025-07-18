Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 192,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

