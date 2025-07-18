The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.5%

BA opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.37. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $233.61. The stock has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.