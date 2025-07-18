C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $514.35 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,292 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 6.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $514,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.96. 257,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $573.00 to $553.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

