Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $198.31. 46,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

