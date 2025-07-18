iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1,651.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,617. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

