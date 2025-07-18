Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,575 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 984,491 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 765,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 689,315 shares during the period.

IQLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 71,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

