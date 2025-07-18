T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $227.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $15,943,075.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,736,415,941.92. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,116,990 shares of company stock valued at $256,892,992. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

