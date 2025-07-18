Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $684.31. 89,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $634.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $689.24. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.