A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 592,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.