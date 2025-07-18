Forum Financial Management LP Has $947,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP opened at $184.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day moving average of $175.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

