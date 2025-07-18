C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 4,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $566.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.56. The company had a trading volume of 411,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

