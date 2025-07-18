C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in American Noble Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in American Noble Gas by 179.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in American Noble Gas by 308.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in American Noble Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 91,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in American Noble Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

American Noble Gas stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 855,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,068. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Investec raised American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised American Noble Gas from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

