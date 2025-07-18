Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 72,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

