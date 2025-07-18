Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $469.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

