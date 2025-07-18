Markel Group Inc. Purchases 19,949 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $35,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 151.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

View Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.