Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $276.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $279.46 and last traded at $274.36, with a volume of 1756284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.65.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.76.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

