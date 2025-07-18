Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

