Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 353 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,266,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Home Depot by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 375,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,935,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

HD opened at $359.20 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $357.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.69.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

