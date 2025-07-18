iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

