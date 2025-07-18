3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9,377.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $101.77 and a 52-week high of $165.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

