Jennison Associates LLC Sells 470,868 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,868 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $162,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $188.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $152.21. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

