Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 483.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.31.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $151.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

