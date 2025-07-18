Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,569,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 863,885 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Salesforce worth $958,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $332,922.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $68,473.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,496.40. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $9,111,823. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $259.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.99. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $248.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

