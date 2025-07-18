691 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $350.01 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.90 and its 200 day moving average is $343.40. The company has a market cap of $645.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

