Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,585,000 after buying an additional 85,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $223.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.09.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

